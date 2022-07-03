Menu

Crime

Regina man facing attempted murder charges, police say

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 1:49 pm
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit was deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Regina police say their explosives disposal unit was deployed in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue on Monday morning. Dave Parsons / Global News

A Regina man, 32, is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to a call from the 2100 block of Park Street at about 8 p.m. regarding a male in the street with serious injuries.

15-year-old male charged in connection with Regina's sixth homicide of 2022

When officers arrived, they located the 55-year-old male victim. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

As a result of an investigation, Caje Laliberte of Regina is facing attempted murder charges and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

