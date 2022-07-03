Regina man facing attempted murder charges, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man, 32, is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night, according to a press release.

Police responded to a call from the 2100 block of Park Street at about 8 p.m. regarding a male in the street with serious injuries.

When officers arrived, they located the 55-year-old male victim. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

As a result of an investigation, Caje Laliberte of Regina is facing attempted murder charges and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.