Three people wounded following blasts in Russia’s Belgorod near Ukraine border

Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.
Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.
“Reasons for the incident are being investigated,” Gladkov said. “Presumably, the air defence system worked.”
(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)
