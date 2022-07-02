Three people wounded following blasts in Russia’s Belgorod near Ukraine border

Send this page to someone via email

Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.

“Reasons for the incident are being investigated,” Gladkov said. “Presumably, the air defence system worked.”

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

