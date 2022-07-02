Menu

World

Three people wounded following blasts in Russia’s Belgorod near Ukraine border

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 2, 2022 10:30 pm
WATCH: Ukraine says village in Odesa struck by missiles, Russia denies involvement

Blasts in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, resulted in a fire in a residential building, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.

Three wounded people were taken to a hospital, he said.

“Reasons for the incident are being investigated,” Gladkov said. “Presumably, the air defence system worked.”

Russia accused of civilian bombing campaign and escalating assaults in Ukraine

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

© 2022 Reuters
