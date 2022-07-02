Shots exchanged with RCMP in Shamattawa, Man. under investigation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an officer involved in an exchange of shots fired.
The incident happened in Shamattawa, which is about 740 km north of Winnipeg, around 1 p.m. Saturday.
As police were patrolling they heard shots being fired. They had received reports of a man carrying a firearm in the community.
An officer followed the sound. An interaction then took place between Mounties and a 22-year-old man, including shots fired.
The 22-year suffered serious injuries but no officers were hurt.
The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba has been notified and RCMP major crimes is also investigating.
