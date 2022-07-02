Hundreds gather in Winnipeg for the Canadian National Armwrestling Championships

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the battle of the arms in Winnipeg during the Canada Day weekend as 400 people from across the country gather for the national arm wrestling championships.

Championships haven’t been handed out since 2019 in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been a long wait, and I’m so glad Winnipeg is able to host all of Canada’s elite armwrestling athletes,” said President, Ms. Josee Morneau of the Manitoba Armwrestling Association. “I know everyone has been training hard and this years’ Canadian Nationals promises to see a ton of epic battles on the table.

Alberta’s Mason Droesse has been competing since he was 11-years-old. The now 18-year-old finds the sports really rewarding.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment when you get to be a certain level. There’s a fair amount of skill and technique that needs to be put into it,” said Droesse. “It’s great though. It’s my sport. I like it. I love it.”

Droesse is able to compete with both arms, instead of just picking a dominant side.

He says it’s always a great time taking part in competitions.

“The community is great and the sport is just amazing,” said Droesse.

Winnipeg hosted the championships in 2004 and 2010.

The top 3 medal positions in each weight class division can represent Canada at the International Armwrestling World stage in either WAF World Championships located in Antalya, Turkey and IFA World Championships located Dieppe, France.