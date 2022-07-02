Menu

Canada

Hundreds gather in Winnipeg for the Canadian National Armwrestling Championships

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted July 2, 2022 4:28 pm
Two men armwrestle each other to find out who is the best of the best in Canada. View image in full screen
Hundreds from across the country took part in the Canadian Nationals Armwrestling Championships. Iris Dyck, Global News

It’s the battle of the arms in Winnipeg during the Canada Day weekend as 400 people from across the country gather for the national arm wrestling championships.

Championships haven’t been handed out since 2019 in Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Armed and ready: Lethbridge hosts interprovincial arm wrestling tournament

“It’s been a long wait, and I’m so glad Winnipeg is able to host all of Canada’s elite armwrestling athletes,” said President, Ms. Josee Morneau of the Manitoba Armwrestling Association. “I know everyone has been training hard and this years’ Canadian Nationals promises to see a ton of epic battles on the table.

Alberta’s Mason Droesse has been competing since he was 11-years-old. The now 18-year-old finds the sports really rewarding.

“It’s a sense of accomplishment when you get to be a certain level. There’s a fair amount of skill and technique that needs to be put into it,” said Droesse. “It’s great though. It’s my sport. I like it. I love it.”

Droesse is able to compete with both arms, instead of just picking a dominant side.

Read more: June 2022 Coach of the Month: Gary Sova

He says it’s always a great time taking part in competitions.

“The community is great and the sport is just amazing,” said Droesse.

Winnipeg hosted the championships in 2004 and 2010.

The top 3 medal positions in each weight class division can represent Canada at the International Armwrestling World stage in either WAF World Championships located in Antalya, Turkey and IFA World Championships located Dieppe, France.

