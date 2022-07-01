Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Paramedics strike at 40 Quebec ambulance services to demand pay increase

By Ugo Giguère The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2022 1:03 pm
A paramedic walks past a row of ambulances after transporting a patient Friday, January 15, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
A paramedic walks past a row of ambulances after transporting a patient Friday, January 15, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Paramedics working at 40 Quebec ambulance services across the province, including the provincial capital, began a strike Friday.

Daniel Chouinard, the president of the union that represents the paramedics, says the strike won’t affect the level of care provided to patients due to the province’s essential services law.

He says the strike will see paramedics stop doing certain tasks, such as completing billing forms and limiting the hours when non-urgent services like transporting patients home from hospitals are offered.

Read more: Paramedics reach agreement in principle with Quebec government

Chouinard says the union wants the same salary and retirement conditions as other health-care workers in the province.

Trending Stories

The union, which represents 2,500 pre-hospital service workers including paramedics, has been in negotiation with the provincial government since September 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

Outside of the cities of Montreal and Laval, ambulance services in Quebec are offered by private companies who contract with regional health authorities, though salaries are set by the province.

“Essentially, we want our salaries to catch-up ,to be the equivalent of police officers, firefighters and nurses. We’re an emergency service, we want parity in that,” Chouinard said in an interview.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec City tagQuebec Strike tagAmbulance Services tagQuebec paramedics tagMontreal paramedics tagQuebec ambulances tagDaniel Chouinard tagQuebec ambulance services tagQuebec paramedic strike tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers