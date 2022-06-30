New Westminster, B.C. masseur convicted of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

A British Columbia masseur has been convicted of sexually assaulting clients at a New Westminster clinic.

New Westminster police said Jin Han Liu, 64, was found guilty on two counts of sexual assault, over incidents at the Healthland Clinic on 6th Street.

Police began investigating in July 2020 after a woman reported she had been assaulted during a treatment at the clinic.

Investigators arrested Liu in August and said additional victims came forward after they made a public appeal.

“While this trial is over, the New Westminster Police Department Victim Assistance Unit continues to be available to those who came forward to tell us about their very difficult experiences,” Sgt. Justine Thom said in a media release.

“We take sexual assault investigations extremely seriously and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that suspects who engage in these types of crimes are held to account before our justice system.”

Liu is slated to be sentenced this fall.