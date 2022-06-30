Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police looking for baby’s family after random attack

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 2:38 pm
Vancouver police say the victim was a baby in a stroller on June 27. View image in full screen
Vancouver police say the victim was a baby in a stroller on June 27. File / Getty Images

Vancouver police are looking for the victim of an apparently random attack on June 27.

The victim was a baby in a stroller.

Witnesses said the baby and a few adults were walking in the area of Davie Street and Bidwell Street around 4:30 p.m. when a man threw a glass bottle at the baby.

Read more: Police arrest man accused of random attack on teen riding Surrey bus

According to police, the person who called 911 stated the bottle didn’t hit the baby but the contents were splashed on both the baby and the adults who were with him.

“This attack appears to be completely unprovoked, and must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “Based on the description given to police by the witness, a suspect was arrested nearby.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'String of random, violent attacks across Metro Vancouver' String of random, violent attacks across Metro Vancouver
String of random, violent attacks across Metro Vancouver – Jun 2, 2022

A 31-year-old man from Vancouver was arrested but police are looking for the family to come forward.

Read more: Vancouver police search for man in connection with stranger sex assault

“The family left before police arrived, so they were never identified,” Visintin added. “We are asking them to call police so we can advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVancouver crime tagRandom Attack tagvancouver attack tagvancouver random attack tagvancouver stranger assault tagVancouver attack latest tagVancouver random attack baby tagVancouver random attack latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers