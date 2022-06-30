Vancouver police looking for baby’s family after random attack

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are looking for the victim of an apparently random attack on June 27.

The victim was a baby in a stroller.

Witnesses said the baby and a few adults were walking in the area of Davie Street and Bidwell Street around 4:30 p.m. when a man threw a glass bottle at the baby.

According to police, the person who called 911 stated the bottle didn’t hit the baby but the contents were splashed on both the baby and the adults who were with him.

“This attack appears to be completely unprovoked, and must have been terrifying for everyone involved,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “Based on the description given to police by the witness, a suspect was arrested nearby.”

A 31-year-old man from Vancouver was arrested but police are looking for the family to come forward.

“The family left before police arrived, so they were never identified,” Visintin added. “We are asking them to call police so we can advance the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-4022.