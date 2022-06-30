Menu

Canada

Tickets for free Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium available Wednesday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 1:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Pope Francis to visit Canada’s Indigenous communities in a step towards reconciliation' Pope Francis to visit Canada’s Indigenous communities in a step towards reconciliation
WATCH (May 13): Archbishop Richard Smith, the general coordinator of the Papal Visit to Canada, said on Friday that the Pope’s visit to the country in July will provide him an opportunity to speak with and listen to Indigenous people "on their land" after the historic apology for the Church’s role in Canada’s residential schools. The archbishop said the visit was a further step towards reconciliation and healing – May 13, 2022

Pope Francis will be holding an open-air Mass at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton during his visit to Canada July 24-29.

Those wanting to attend the Mass, which is set to take place Tuesday, July 26, must register for tickets, although the event is free. The facility can hold about 65,000 people.

Tickets will be available at 10:30 a.m. MST on Wednesday, July 6.

Members of the public can access tickets through the papal website, which will provide a direct link to the Ticketmaster portal.

The official itinerary for the Papal Visit to Canada was released on June 23.

His trip includes a visit to the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors, the Vatican said.

The papal visit is set to start in Edmonton on July 24 and end in Iqaluit on July 29. It is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.

In a news release, the Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton said: “We continue to work with National Indigenous Organizations and other Indigenous partners to prioritize space for residential school survivors, Elders and Knowledge Keepers at papal events.

“This work will continue in the days leading up to the arrival of Pope Francis.”

More information about other papal events will be available next week, the group said.

The news release did not provide an exact date for the Papal Mass at Commonwealth.

“We look forward to welcoming Pope Francis to Canada July 24-29 for his pilgrimage of healing, reconciliation and hope.”

Click to play video: 'Residential School Survivors react to Pope Visit' Residential School Survivors react to Pope Visit
Residential School Survivors react to Pope Visit

Alberta visit schedule

Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Edmonton on July 24 to a brief ceremony at the airport.

On July 25 he is set to join survivors at the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in the community of Maskwacis south of the city.

Gilda Soosay, a member of Samson Cree Nation, is calling the Pope’s visit to Maskwacis a “miraculous event” for her people.

“It’s a step forward to the path of healing for the Indigenous people. We have to look forward to what’s coming for our people, our grandchildren and the children coming after that,” said Soosay, who is part of the church committee in Maskwacis preparing for the pope’s visit.

“We need to begin a healing process for our people here in Maskwacis.”

Francis is also scheduled to visit Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples, an Indigenous church in downtown Edmonton, on July 25. The church was recently restored after a significant fire in 2020.

On July 26, Francis is scheduled to attend a large mass at Commonwealth Stadium, home of the Edmonton Elks CFL football team. It is to be open to the public and the facility can hold about 65,000 people.

The pontiff is to go to Lac Ste. Anne that evening where a large pilgrimage takes place each year.

“People are looking forward to being with him. Praying with him at Lac Ste. Anne,” said Rev. Garry LaBoucane, a Metis priest and spiritual director of the pilgrimage.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said that due to the 85-year-old Pope’s advanced age and limitations, Francis will take part in public events for about one hour.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone and Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

