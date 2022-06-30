Menu

Crime

Bowmanville man charged after police say Kitchener business defrauded of over $70K

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:05 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A man from Bowmanville has been charged after a Kitchener business was defrauded of more than $70,000, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say an investigation was launched in January 2021 after the business reported losing $70,000 because of fraudulent e-transfers.

Read more: Waterloo police seize weapons, $10,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop in Kitchener

Police say investigators identified a suspect and raided two locations in Toronto.

Trending Stories

Officers seized jewelry, cell phones, a safe, credit and debit cards, a currency counter, drugs and approximately $50,000 in cash during the raids.

Read more: Project Bronco police raids done on homes in Kitchener and Cambridge

A 31-year-old man is facing several charges including fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.

