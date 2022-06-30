Menu

Crime

Victim injured during robbery at buy-and-sell meeting in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 12:05 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say a person was left injured on Monday after being robbed during a meetup arranged on a buy-and-sell website.

Police say the meeting was arranged with a man for around 3:30 p.m. near Davenport Road and Hallmark Drive in Waterloo.

They say that once the suspect and victim met, the suspect attacked and made off with the victim’s personal possessions.

Trending Stories

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was left with non-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspect has a slim build is around 18 years of age. He was said to be dressed in a red, hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and a black face mask.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

