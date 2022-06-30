Victim injured during robbery at buy-and-sell meeting in Waterloo: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a person was left injured on Monday after being robbed during a meetup arranged on a buy-and-sell website.

Police say the meeting was arranged with a man for around 3:30 p.m. near Davenport Road and Hallmark Drive in Waterloo.

They say that once the suspect and victim met, the suspect attacked and made off with the victim’s personal possessions.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was left with non-threatening injuries as a result of the attack.

Police say the suspect has a slim build is around 18 years of age. He was said to be dressed in a red, hooded sweatshirt, grey pants and a black face mask.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.