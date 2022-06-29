Danny McManus to join Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour in the fall

Send this page to someone via email

The name of a former Hamilton Tiger-Cats Grey Cup winning pivot is set to grace the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field this fall.

Danny McManus and his number 14 will join the distinguished wall on the west side of the stadium during a halftime ceremony in October.

McManus played 141 games over eight seasons (1998-2005) with the black and gold, winning a Grey Cup in 1999.

He holds the all-time franchise records in passing yards (33, 841), passing touchdowns (164), pass completions (2, 368) and pass attempts (4, 257).

WELCOME TO THE WALL, DANNY MCMANUS! 🏈@CFHOF quarterback and 1999 Grey Cup champion, Danny McManus will be the 25th person inducted to the Wall of Honour at Tim Hortons Field on October 7! 🔗 | https://t.co/PyhQYRxmrw#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/WmwPlFmF7N — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) June 29, 2022

“Danny Mac’s record-breaking ability and leadership skills on and off the field exemplified exactly what it means to be a Hamilton Tiger-Cat and member of the Hamilton community,” said Ticats caretaker Bob Young,

“I’m thrilled Danny’s number 14 is going up on the wall to honour him along with the great Ticat teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

Drafted in the 11th round by the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, McManus would make his way to the Canadian Football League (CFL) signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and contributing to a Grey Cup win in 1990.

The Dania Beach, Florida native would pick up a second Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 1994, spending a couple of seasons with Edmonton in 1996-1997 before joining the Ticats in 1998.

McManus was the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player in 1999 as well as a CFL All-Star.

“Football is the ultimate team game so I just want to take the opportunity to thank my teammates, Mr. Young, the Hamilton Tiger-Cat Alumni Association, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization, the football writers in Hamilton and of course the amazing Tiger-Cats fans,” said McManus in a statement.

He was inducted to the CFL Hall of Fame in 2011 and recipient of the Tom Pate Memorial award in 2005 for his outstanding work in the Hamilton community, headlined by work with McMaster children’s hospital through the “Touchdown for Kids” initiative.

McManus will be the 25th person inducted October 7 when the Ticats host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.