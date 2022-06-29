Lebret and Star Blanket Cree Nation to receive ‘Water Award’ to protect Qu’Appelle river system

Send this page to someone via email

Two communities will be awarded as they work together to protect water in the Qu’Appelle River System. The Village of Lebret and Star Blanket Cree Nation have been chosen to receive a Calling Lakes Ecomuseum ‘Water Award’.

“The Village of Lebret was pleased to partner with Star Blanket Cree Nation on this wastewater project,” stated Ralph Blondeau, Lebret Mayor in a media release.

“Our shared vision of sustainable infrastructure will safeguard the environment and preserve the beauty of our valley and waters.”

According to a release, the Calling Lakes Ecomuseum (CLEM) is the grassroots organization of the United Nations and works very closely with the Saskatchewan Regional Center of Expertise on Education for Sustainable Development.

“This investment will ensure future generation will be able to live, play and work in the Qu’Appelle Valley,” stated Aura Lee MacPherson, Chair of the Calling Lakes Ecomuseum.

“We applaud you for your attention to detail and we thank you for your compassion to care. This is impressive work.”

The award is worth $3.3 million, with the federal government contributing $860,666 and the Government of Saskatchewan contributing up to $860,666. Lebret and Star Blanket Cree Nation have funded the remainder of the project.

“Creating these types of partnerships not only improve water quality it improves community relations upstream and down,” said Andrew Scheer, Member of Parliament for Regina—Qu’Appelle in a media release.

“Improving the water quality in the Qu’Appelle lakes has been a priority for me as the local MP. I look forward to continuing this important work with all communities around the lakes.”

Overall, the project aims to address clean water and sanitation. An official presentation of the award will occur on July 1, 2022 at the Katepwa Point Provincial Park at 2:15 p.m.

