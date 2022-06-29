China is not an adversary but is a serious challenge: NATO chief

China is not NATO’s adversary but it does represent serious challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
“We now face an era of strategic competition … China is substantially building up its forces, including in nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbours, including Taiwan,” Stoltenberg said. “China is not our adversary but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents.”
NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join alliance, says Russia is a ‘direct threat’
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Robin Emmott; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
Trending Stories
© 2022 Reuters
Comments