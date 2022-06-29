Menu

World

China is not an adversary but is a serious challenge: NATO chief

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 29, 2022 1:32 pm
Click to play video: 'NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join alliance, says Russia is a ‘direct threat’' NATO invites Finland, Sweden to join alliance, says Russia is a ‘direct threat’
WATCH: As the NATO summit got underway on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance needs to be “clear-eyed” about the potential threat posed by China. However, he clarified that China is “not our adversary.” He said the military alliance would increase its cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners to guard as a result.

China is not NATO’s adversary but it does represent serious challenges, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

“We now face an era of strategic competition … China is substantially building up its forces, including in nuclear weapons, bullying its neighbours, including Taiwan,” Stoltenberg said. “China is not our adversary but we must be clear-eyed about the serious challenges it represents.”

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Robin Emmott; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)

© 2022 Reuters
