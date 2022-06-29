Menu

Canada

Deconstruction, removal of stranded Vancouver barge set to begin

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Delays continue in removal of English Bay barge while costs for City mount' Delays continue in removal of English Bay barge while costs for City mount
WATCH: It's been 199 days since a barge crashed into Vancouver's popular Sunset Beach during a wild November storm. It remains stranded there today - flanked by 24 hour security. The City won't reveal how much that's cost so far - and you might be surprised to find out what penalties the company is facing – Jun 1, 2022

The much-anticipated removal of Vancouver’s stranded barge is set to begin this week.

Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd. is in charge of the process, and will begin with site preparation.

Read more: No fines for English Bay barge owner as city pays thousands for security, other costs

Vancouver residents will see the installation of safety barriers and fences this week around the barge.

“Once completed, deconstruction of the barge will begin, which includes the removal of the barge walls and hulls in sections,” City of Vancouver staff said.

“All material will be loaded onto support barges and hauled away by sea to a staging area to be processed and recycled.”

Read more: Vancouver’s comedic and controversial ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sign is no more

Story continues below advertisement

The removal is expected to take 12 to 15 weeks to complete.

“The barge removal has been carefully planned in consultation with industry experts, partners and First Nation groups,” city staff said in a release.

“Hazardous material, archeological and structural assessments have been completed to ensure the sensitive marine environment is protected.”

The barge became stranded at Sunset Beach during a windstorm on Nov. 15, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Delays continue in removal of English Bay barge while costs for City mount' Delays continue in removal of English Bay barge while costs for City mount
Delays continue in removal of English Bay barge while costs for City mount – Jun 1, 2022
