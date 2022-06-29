Deconstruction, removal of stranded Vancouver barge set to begin

Send this page to someone via email

The much-anticipated removal of Vancouver’s stranded barge is set to begin this week.

Vancouver Pile Driving Ltd. is in charge of the process, and will begin with site preparation.

Vancouver residents will see the installation of safety barriers and fences this week around the barge.

“Once completed, deconstruction of the barge will begin, which includes the removal of the barge walls and hulls in sections,” City of Vancouver staff said.

“All material will be loaded onto support barges and hauled away by sea to a staging area to be processed and recycled.”

The removal is expected to take 12 to 15 weeks to complete.

“The barge removal has been carefully planned in consultation with industry experts, partners and First Nation groups,” city staff said in a release.

“Hazardous material, archeological and structural assessments have been completed to ensure the sensitive marine environment is protected.”

The barge became stranded at Sunset Beach during a windstorm on Nov. 15, 2021.

