Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 29

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 11:15 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 29' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 29
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, June 29.

Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, Metric Design with bathroom renovations, and Canada Day celebrations.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 29, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Water Security Agency monitoring melting snowpack

June has brought moisture to many parts of Saskatchewan that had been struggling with drought since last summer.

But that rain, combined with a melting snowpack in Alberta, has some watching water levels around lakes and rivers very closely these days, especially as we head into a long weekend.

Shawn Jaques, president of CEO of the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency, has what he’s been seeing and what we can expect.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Water Security Agency monitoring melting snowpack' Saskatchewan Water Security Agency monitoring melting snowpack
Saskatchewan Water Security Agency monitoring melting snowpack

Turning ideas into bathroom renovations: Décor and Design

A couple of ideas from homeowners led to a full-scale project renovating two bathrooms.

Those ideas ended up producing a wow factor, creating an oasis for the homeowners.

Tamara Bowman and Michael Anderson from Metric Design explain the process in this Décor and Design segment.

Click to play video: 'Turning ideas into bathroom renovations: Décor and Design' Turning ideas into bathroom renovations: Décor and Design
Turning ideas into bathroom renovations: Décor and Design

Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

People across Canada will be celebrating the country’s birthday on July 1.

There’s a lot going on in Saskatoon to mark the occasion.

Shad Ali has been hard at work arranging this year’s celebrations and has all the details on how Saskatoon is celebrating.

Click to play video: 'Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon' Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon
Canada Day celebrations in Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 29

It will warm up later in the day, but the risk of showers lingers.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 29' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 29
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 29
