Health

Dumont hospital in Moncton loses another physician

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'N.B. struggles to fill vacant health-care positions' N.B. struggles to fill vacant health-care positions
As New Brunswick works to overhaul its health-care system, there’s one glaring challenge. There are hundreds of vacant positions and filling them is proving difficult. Silas Brown has more.

Another physician is leaving Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton.

Vitalité Health Network, which is responsible for the facility, confirmed that a geriatrician was leaving the hospital in September.

“We do not currently have a specific number of patients affected by this situation,” said spokesperson Thomas Lizotte. “We still have one geriatrician left at Vitalité Health Network.”

He didn’t specifically say where the other geriatrician was located within the health authority.

Read more: Staffing challenges top of mind for New Brunswick health professionals

This is the fifth doctor to leave the hospital in recent months. Four oncologists have left the Moncton facility, but Vitalité said they’ve hired two to replace them. One is set to start sometime over the course of the next year, and the other will only start in 2023.

The hospital system is facing widespread shortages of health-care workers as the province works toward a plan on recruitment and retention as summer approaches.

On Monday, the province said it would have a day-long tabletop workshop with stakeholders and those from the medical and nursing communities to “fine-tune the approach to recruitment.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteers create online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to New Brunswick' Volunteers create online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to New Brunswick
Volunteers create online recruitment campaign to attract doctors to New Brunswick – Feb 22, 2022
