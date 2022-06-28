Parents of guard killed in HUB Mall shooting ‘deflated’ after Supreme Court decision

Send this page to someone via email

The parents of Brian Ilesic, one of three people fatally shot by their G4S guard co-worker inside HUB Mall in Edmonton in 2012, are upset by a recent Supreme Court decision that could reduce the time their son’s killer remains behind bars.

“This is not an easy subject for discussion,” Mike Ilesic said Tuesday morning.

“Both Mike and I feel deflated because of what the Supreme Court did,” Diana Ilesic said. “We have lost confidence in our present government that has failed to respond to the Supreme Court’s decision.”

Travis Baumgartner was convicted of killing three of his co-workers and injuring a fourth during a robbery June 15, 2012, at the University of Alberta’s HUB mall.

Baumgartner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Eddie Rejano, two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Brian Ilesic and Michelle Shegelski, and guilty of one count of attempted murder in the shooting of Matthew Schuman.

In 2013, he became the first Canadian sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole for 40 years. He was 23 at the time.

“This is the harshest sentence in Canada since the last execution in 1962,” said Chief Crown Prosecutor Steven Bilodeau after the sentencing submission.

It was possible because of a 2011 Criminal Code provision under the Stephen Harper government that allowed a judge, in the event of multiple murders, to impose a life sentence and parole ineligibility periods of 25 years to be served consecutively for each murder, rather than concurrently.

However, on May 27, the Supreme Court unanimously struck down that provision on consecutive sentencing in the event of multiple murders. It was declared unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court said that was not a legitimate option, given what the statute said and … the court determined that it was cruel and unusual punishment and had to be struck down,” said Kent Roach, a professor of law at the University of Toronto.

“The court also opened the door for everyone who has been sentenced under this no discount for multiple murder provision basically to have their sentence reduced to the ordinary mandatory minimum, which is life imprisonment, ineligibility for parole for 25 years.”

The Ilesics are worried they could be at a parole hearing in front of their son’s killer in just 15 years.

“We wanted the public to know of this change,” Diana said. “When we talked to several people, they were not aware of this change.”

St. Albert MP Michael Cooper is urging the Liberal government to act now by invoking a notwithstanding clause or creating a new law.

“This decision of the Supreme Court benefits one group of Canadians and one group only, and that is the rogue’s gallery of the worst of the worst mass killers.”

