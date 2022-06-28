‘Policing plan’ in place for Canada Day fireworks display at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Park

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say various police resources will be at Ashbridges Bay Park this Canada Day as residents and visitors to Toronto enjoy a fireworks display.

Police said the fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday, and can be seen on the boardwalk from Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the display is “expected to draw large crowds,” and will take place “regardless of weather conditions.”

“A policing plan is in place over the weekend, with public safety at the forefront, including the day before and following the event,” a press release reads. “A variety of police resources will be in the area to ensure everyone can enjoy the event and weekend safely.”

The news comes weeks after a stabbing and five arrests were made during the fireworks display on Victoria Day.

Police are reminding the public that personal fireworks in city parks and on beaches are prohibited.

Officers are also reminding residents that there will be traffic delays due to road closures in the area, including on Lakeshore Boulevard East.

“Parking enforcement will be heightened in the area due to limited parking,” the release said. “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate modes of transportation.”

According to police, the Toronto Transit Commission will be adding additional buses to “numerous routes.”