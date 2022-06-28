Winnipeg’s Indigenous Accord welcomes 26 new signees at Oodena Circle

Send this page to someone via email

At a formal signing ceremony Tuesday morning, the City of Winnipeg welcomed 26 new business and community partners to its Indigenous Accord, setting out guidelines and action plans when it comes to reconciliation.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Manitoba Historical Society and Vincent Massey Collegiate were just a few of the organizations present at The Forks’ Oodena Celebration Circle for the ceremony.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the 222 signatories now on the Accord — which is rooted in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action — demonstrate Winnipeggers’ strong commitment to reconciliation.

“At the junction where the Red and Assiniboine Rivers meet, The Forks has been a meeting place for over 6,000 years and is the appropriate setting for us to gather and share the steps we are taking to advance reconciliation in our community,” Bowman said.

“We will continue to work together as partners to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirited Calls for Justice.”

The city continues to accept partner applications for businesses and organizations who want to sign the Accord throughout the year.

