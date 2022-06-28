Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police say a woman is being taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area.
Police said the pedestrian — a woman in her 40s or 50s — was unconscious and was being taken to hospital by paramedics.
Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was being taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Kingston Road is now closed, and the TTC has been re-routed.
-more to come…
