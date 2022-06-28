Menu

Traffic

Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 10:28 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police say a woman is being taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the collision occurred just before 9:30 a.m. in the Kingston Road and Galloway Road area.

Police said the pedestrian — a woman in her 40s or 50s — was unconscious and was being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the woman was being taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Kingston Road is now closed, and the TTC has been re-routed.

-more to come…

