‘Original, kind and so funny’: Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32

Nick Nemeroff, a Montreal-based comedian who has graced the stages of Conan and Just For Laughs, has died at the age of 32.

His sudden passing was confirmed in an obituary Monday. The rising comedy star leaves behind his beloved family and a “large group of dedicated friends” from all the locations he has lived, from his hometown all the way to Australia.

“Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick Nemeroff lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered,” the obituary reads.

The young performer attended Royal West Academy in Montreal West before heading to Toronto, where he graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University’s radio and television program. Nemeroff’s “dedication to stand-up comedy was admirable and produced amazing results.”

“He performed on Conan before the age of 30 and was featured in multiple TV tapings, most recently, CTV’s Roast Battle Canada,” the obituary reads.

Along with wooing fans, Nemeroff’s debut comedy album, called The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life, was nominated for a Juno Award in 2021.

“He drew acclaim in Canada and the U.S., becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy,” the obituary reads.

Aside from devoting his life to making others laugh, Nemeroff was also focused on his family, friends and the Montreal Canadiens — all of which were “of great importance to him.”

Grand Wave Entertainment, the agency Nemeroff worked with during his career, said in a statement it was “deeply saddened” by his sudden passing.

“Truly a devastating loss to the Toronto and Montreal comedy communities, where he developed and perfected his unique performance and delivery style,” the company said. “Nick will be sorely missed, and fondly remembered.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/PdpVzWACNB — Grand Wave Ent. (@GrandWaveEnt) June 27, 2022

Nemeroff’s sudden passing has come as a shock to his peers and fans in the community. Comedian Matt O’Brien described him as “so original, kind, and so funny.”

“I can’t believe this,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter. “Please look up his clips and listen to his album there won’t ever be another like him.

Steve Patterson said Nemeroff was one of his favourite comedians. “The Canadian comedy family has lost another member far too soon,” he wrote on social media.

