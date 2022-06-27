Menu

Health

Canada should prepare for abortion tourism after Roe v. Wade overturn: advocates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 5:11 pm
We talk with Martha Paynter, registered nurse and board chair of Wellness Within, to talk about what overturning Roe v. Wade means for abortion access in Canada. We also talk about the release if Paynter’s new book Abortion to Abolition: Reproductive Health and Justice in Canada.

Advocates say Canada should be prepared for a potential rise in medical tourism as abortion becomes banned in some U.S. states. They note, however, that the option to travel across the border would be limited to those who can afford it.

Jill Doctoroff, executive director of the National Abortion Federation Canada, says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion will have the greatest impact on the most marginalized Americans, including those experiencing poverty or systemic racism.

Doctoroff says the effort and expense involved in procuring a passport and travelling Canada would be less practical for many people than heading to a U.S. state where abortion is still allowed.

But she says Americans with the means to seek abortion care in Canada still could pose a problem for clinics that are already strained for capacity.

Martha Paynter, a Halifax nurse working in abortion and reproductive health care, says she doubts Canadian clinics will see a massive influx of Americans seeking abortions.

But Paynter says Canada should still take action to make abortions more accessible for its residents and potential visitors, including training more health workers on how to provide these services.

Canada faces its own disparities in abortion access, may struggle as "safe haven"
© 2022 The Canadian Press
