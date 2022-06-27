Early child-care workforce in Manitoba receives $37M to support wage equity

The federal and provincial governments are investing $37 million toward pay equity for early childhood workers in Manitoba.
The money is meant for nonprofit child-care boards to create competitive wages for the early childhood workforce.
“Our government recognizes that a well-compensated workforce is essential to stabilize and strengthen the early learning and child-care sector and is a critical step in addressing labour market shortages,” said Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.
“This investment will support the dedicated staff who provide high-quality care and early learning opportunities that promote positive early childhood development outcomes, setting the stage for the lifelong success for young Manitobans.”
The province is also giving an additional $2.3 million to make sure school-age child-care staff are being properly compensated.
“Early childhood educators are at the very heart of the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system,” said federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould.
“Today’s announcement with Manitoba is a meaningful step in valuing their essential work and ensuring they have the support they need to continue caring for our children every day.”
