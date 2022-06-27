Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Early child-care workforce in Manitoba receives $37M to support wage equity

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:40 pm
A teacher helps daycare kids build a structure with wooden blocks on the floor. View image in full screen
A teacher helps daycare kids build a structure with wooden blocks on the floor. Getty Images

The federal and provincial governments are investing $37 million toward pay equity for early childhood workers in Manitoba.

The money is meant for nonprofit child-care boards to create competitive wages for the early childhood workforce.

Read more: Manitoba’s child care legislation overlooks financial needs of day care workers, association says

“Our government recognizes that a well-compensated workforce is essential to stabilize and strengthen the early learning and child-care sector and is a critical step in addressing labour market shortages,” said Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko.

“This investment will support the dedicated staff who provide high-quality care and early learning opportunities that promote positive early childhood development outcomes, setting the stage for the lifelong success for young Manitobans.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Trudeau, Stefanson, announce expanded eligibility for child care subsidy

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also giving an additional $2.3 million to make sure school-age child-care staff are being properly compensated.

“Early childhood educators are at the very heart of the Canada-wide early learning and child-care system,” said federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould.

“Today’s announcement with Manitoba is a meaningful step in valuing their essential work and ensuring they have the support they need to continue caring for our children every day.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba childcare sector looking for a boost in 2022 budget' Manitoba childcare sector looking for a boost in 2022 budget
Manitoba childcare sector looking for a boost in 2022 budget – Apr 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Child Care tagChildcare tagKarina Gould tagWage Gap tagEquity tagManitoba childcare tagMinister Wayne Ewasko tagWage Equity tagWinnipeg childcare tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers