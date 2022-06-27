Menu

Economy

Ford says he’ll have an ‘aggressive’ housing plan, will focus on vacant property

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 2:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new cabinet' Ontario Premier Doug Ford names new cabinet
WATCH ABOVE: A big day at Queen's Park as the Ford government is sworn in. It's the second term in office for the Tories with a new crop of ministers. Mark Carcasole reports.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will have a very “aggressive” housing plan moving forward.

Ford says that supply is one of the main reasons for the crisis in housing and he wants to focus on finding vacant or surplus government property.

The premier has adopted a target of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

His new cabinet comes with a particular focus on housing, keeping Steve Clark in place as municipal affairs and housing minister, as well as creating an associate minister of housing position.

He also gave Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma an additional mandate for government real estate, charged with finding land on which to build housing.

Housing legislation that the government enacted shortly before the election contained measures to streamline approval processes, but lacked key measures such as zoning changes that advocates and experts have long urged, which Clark blamed on a lack of co-operation from municipalities.

