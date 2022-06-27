Menu

World

Sweden ‘unequivocally committed’ to fighting terrorism, PM says

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 27, 2022 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Sweden tells Turkey it ‘will not be safe haven for terrorists’ as it seeks NATO membership' Sweden tells Turkey it ‘will not be safe haven for terrorists’ as it seeks NATO membership
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Monday sought to provide assurances for Turkey, which has expressed concerns about both Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids. Andersson said requests for extraditions are handled “swiftly and carefully” by its legal system and that Sweden “is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists.”

Sweden will continue to take a firm stance on terrorism and will not be a safe haven for extremists, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday.

“Sweden condemns terrorism in the strongest possible terms. We are unequivocally committed to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” she told reporters after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

“Our stance regarding PKK is crystal clear. It is listed as a terror organization in the European Union, and is regarded as such by Sweden,” she said, adding new and tougher anti-terrorist legislation was under way.

“Sweden is not and will not be a safe haven for terrorists. The relevant authorities work intensively in order to expel persons who could be a security threat – and there are a substantial number of cases which are currently processed.”

(Reporting by Bart Meijer and Sabine Siebold)

European union tagNATO tagSweden tagBrussels tagJens Stoltenberg tagPKK tagMagdalena Andersson tagSecretary-General Jens Stoltenberg tag

