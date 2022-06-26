Menu

Canada

‘No Pride in Policing’ march takes place in downtown Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 1:48 pm
Pride celebrations underway in Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: It's a time many have long-awaited. Pride festivities were in full swing this weekend in-person for the first time since the pandemic began. Brittany Rosen was at the event and has more from attendees.

A group calling for the abolition of the police and prisons marched through downtown Toronto on Sunday as part of a weekend of Pride events in the city.

The march, organized by the No Pride in Policing Coalition and by No More Silence, began in Nathan Philips Square at 11 a.m.

The group referenced Interim Toronto Police Chief James Ramer’s apology to the city’s Black communities after data showed Black people faced a disproportionate amount of police enforcement.

“We did not ask for an apology. We asked you to stop brutalizing us, to stop carding us, to stop killing us,” said Beverly Bain of No Pride in Policing Coalition in response to the apology.

Read more: Tens of thousands expected as Sunday’s Toronto Pride parade makes in-person return

The data also showed Black people were more likely to have a police officer point a gun at them, regardless of whether they were perceived as armed, than white people in the same situation.

The march moved from Nathan Philips Square to University Avenue.

Organizers said the theme of the march was “reclaiming our radical histories and creating liveable futures without police and prisons.”

Revellers ready to party for first in-person Toronto Pride weekend in years
Revellers ready to party for first in-person Toronto Pride weekend in years
