Car goes up in flames, ‘stunting’ driver ticketed: Kelowna RCMP

A car went up in flames in Kelowna early Friday, and police say it was because of ‘stunting.’

Kelowna RCMP were called to the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street at approximately 2:40 a.m., following reports of a young driver doing donuts.

When police arrived, the vehicle was in flames.

A witness who shot video of the car burning said he was nearby when he heard a loud noise. When he arrived, the car was burning and firefighters were on scene.

RCMP added that no one was injured, the car is now a write-off and several tickets were issued to the driver. Police added that friends of the driver were uncooperative during the investigation.

