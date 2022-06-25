Nova Scotia NDP officially confirms Claudia Chender as new party leader

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia NDP has officially chosen a new leader at a party convention in Halifax.

Claudia Chender, who ran unopposed, officially secured the title after an online party vote that began last Monday.

The 45-year-old former lawyer was first elected to represent the riding of Dartmouth South in 2017.

Chender was the party’s house leader in the legislature when she declared her candidacy in February.

She replaces Gary Burrill, who announced last November that he would step down after leading the New Democrats since February 2016.

The NDP, which hasn’t held government in Nova Scotia since 2013, has finished third in the last two provincial elections and currently holds six seats in the 55-seat legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

