Canada

Nova Scotia NDP officially confirms Claudia Chender as new party leader

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Claudia Chender talks with Global News Morning' Claudia Chender talks with Global News Morning
We check in with Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender who is likely be become the next leader of the Nova Scotia NDP after an unopposed run. – May 26, 2022

The Nova Scotia NDP has officially chosen a new leader at a party convention in Halifax.

Claudia Chender, who ran unopposed, officially secured the title after an online party vote that began last Monday.

The 45-year-old former lawyer was first elected to represent the riding of Dartmouth South in 2017.

Read more: Claudia Chender announces her bid for leadership of Nova Scotia NDP

Chender was the party’s house leader in the legislature when she declared her candidacy in February.

She replaces Gary Burrill, who announced last November that he would step down after leading the New Democrats since February 2016.

The NDP, which hasn’t held government in Nova Scotia since 2013, has finished third in the last two provincial elections and currently holds six seats in the 55-seat legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Alexa McDonough remembered as a ‘true leader’' Alexa McDonough remembered as a ‘true leader’
Alexa McDonough remembered as a ‘true leader’ – Jan 15, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
