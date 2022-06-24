Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario summer forecast 2022' Ontario summer forecast 2022
WATCH: Ontario summer forecast 2022

A heat warning is in effect for the City of Toronto.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3:30 p.m., on Friday, saying a heat event is expected to hit the city this weekend.

The agency said maximum temperatures are expected to reach low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

Read more: Ontario summer forecast: Warm summer with more rain, storms than average expected

“Humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high thirties,” the warning reads.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada said hot and humid aid can “also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the warning reads. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada reminded the public to check on older family members, friends and neighbours to make sure they are “cool and drinking water.”

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the agency said.

According to Environment Canada, the heat event is expected to end Sunday night as a cold front passes through.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagWeather tagHeat Warning tagSummer Heat tagToronto heat tagToronto summer tagheat warning Toronto tagtoronto weather warning tagsummer toronto tagToronto Extreme Heat tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers