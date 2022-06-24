Environment Canada issues heat warning for Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning is in effect for the City of Toronto.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 3:30 p.m., on Friday, saying a heat event is expected to hit the city this weekend.

The agency said maximum temperatures are expected to reach low 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

“Humidex values are expected to be in the mid to high thirties,” the warning reads.

Environment Canada said hot and humid aid can “also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.”

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the warning reads. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Environment Canada reminded the public to check on older family members, friends and neighbours to make sure they are “cool and drinking water.”

“Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle,” the agency said.

According to Environment Canada, the heat event is expected to end Sunday night as a cold front passes through.