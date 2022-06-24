Driver charged after passing line of vehicles in construction zone: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

William Cappo, 54, from Fort Qu’Appelle District has been charged after an RCMP officer saw him passing a line of vehicles in a construction zone.

At 4 p.m. on Thursday a maroon truck pulled out and passed a line of vehicles and a police vehicle all of whom were just starting to drive into a construction zone after being stopped, according to a news release.

An officer stopped at the construction zone about 5 to 10 kilometers west of the Edgeley turnoff on Highway number 10 activated the sirens on the police vehicle but the truck sped away.

Following an investigation it was determined that one of the construction zone flag persons had to move to avoid being hit.

“This incident occurred in a construction zone – placing the safety of both construction workers and all other motorists who were stopped at risk,”S/Sgt. Jason Sauve, White Butte RCMP Detachment Commander said in a news release.

“We want the people who witnessed this incident to know the individual was located by police and charged. We all must work together to ensure the safety of those working in construction zones – please slow down.”

The accused was held in custody and appeared in Regina Provincial Court on Friday morning at 9:30 am.