Lifestyle

Downtown Winnipeg Biz’s Patio Fest is back for a second year

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 1:07 pm
Downtown Winnipeg BIZ invites Winnipeggers to visit patios throughout downtown as a part of its very first Patio Fest. View image in full screen
Downtown Winnipeg BIZ invites Winnipeggers to visit patios throughout downtown as a part of its very first Patio Fest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Downtown Winnipeg Biz is bringing back Patio Fest for another year.

The first round of events is kicking off Friday with activities planned for July and August.

“As we see more employees returning to their offices downtown, we’re welcoming them back with their old and new favourite free activities,” says Pamela Hardman of Downtown Winnipeg Biz.

“Events returning to downtown is key to helping the neighbourhood recover, and we hope that they contribute to making the downtown office more enjoyable than the home office.”

Read more: Office workers expected to return to downtown Winnipeg this spring

Attendees can expect live music and specials at over 20 downtown patios throughout the weekend.

“Seeing downtown lively again gives me hope for the future and for our downtown’s recovery,” says Sachit Mehra, owner of East India Company Pub and Eatery. “When folks are attending lunchtime events, and when they’re drawn to the neighbourhood through events, it means they’re more likely to visit and support a downtown business like mine.”

Visit the Downtown Winnipeg Biz website for more information.

Click to play video: 'Downtown Winnipeg sees new herb garden for the public' Downtown Winnipeg sees new herb garden for the public
Downtown Winnipeg sees new herb garden for the public
