Toronto parents could see daycare fee reduction in the fall, city says

The City of Toronto anticipates parents could begin to see reductions in their child-care payments in the fall.

In March, Premier Doug Ford struck a deal with the federal government to sign on to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Plan (CWELCC), which will bring $10 a day daycare to Ontario.

The deal was expected to bring a 25 per cent reduction in daycare costs on May 1 but parents continue to wait.

However, in an email to Global News, Shanley McNamee, General Manager of City of Toronto’s Children’s Services, said the city began accepting online applications on June 23.

Once the application is received, the city said Children’s Services will process it and make payments to the child care program.

“Child care programs must then reduce their fees within 30 days of enrolling in CWELCC and have 60 days to provide the retroactive fee reduction to parents,” the email read.

McNamee said the city anticipates those payments will start to flow to child care programs in the fall, who will “then provide the reductions to parents.”

