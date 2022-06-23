Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto parents could see daycare fee reduction in the fall, city says

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 6:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds and Ontario sign deal for $10/day child care by 2025' Feds and Ontario sign deal for $10/day child care by 2025
WATCH: Feds and Ontario sign deal for $10/day child care by 2025 – Mar 28, 2022

The City of Toronto anticipates parents could begin to see reductions in their child-care payments in the fall.

In March, Premier Doug Ford struck a deal with the federal government to sign on to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Plan (CWELCC), which will bring $10 a day daycare to Ontario.

The deal was expected to bring a 25 per cent reduction in daycare costs on May 1 but parents continue to wait.

Read more: Toronto launches opt-in application for licensed operators to get $10-a-day child care

However, in an email to Global News, Shanley McNamee, General Manager of City of Toronto’s Children’s Services, said the city began accepting online applications on June 23.

Trending Stories

Once the application is received, the city said Children’s Services will process it and make payments to the child care program.

Story continues below advertisement

“Child care programs must then reduce their fees within 30 days of enrolling in CWELCC and have 60 days to provide the retroactive fee reduction to parents,” the email read.

McNamee said the city anticipates those payments will start to flow to child care programs in the fall, who will “then provide the reductions to parents.”

— With files from Global News’ Kevin Neilson

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagCity of Toronto tagChild Care tagDaycare tagToronto Daycare tagToronto Child Care tagChild Care Deal tagtoronto child care deal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers