New Brunswick athletes prepare to face off against famous UK soccer team

New Brunswick soccer players will soon get a chance to face off against Sunderland FC, a British soccer team known for their own documentary series.

On their first international tour since the beginning of the pandemic, the team will play against New Brunswick athletes on July 30th, before a showdown with CF Montreal on Aug. 5 at the Medavie Blue Cross Stadium on the Université de Moncton campus.

Roberto Di Donato, a soccer coach working with the United Way to coordinate fundraising at the upcoming games, said on Thursday he hoped the event could spark interest in a professional soccer team for Moncton, like Halifax has in the Halifax Wanderers.

“It’s great to see this and hopefully we can continue doing this year after year, and eventually we could have what they have in Halifax, which is a full-time professional team. It would be great to see that,” he said.

Sunderland FC Match agent Mark Taylor was in Moncton on Thursday in order to check out the facilities.

“I’ve seen the photos and everything but it doesn’t do it justice,” he said of the stadium that has previously hosted FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015.

“Everything about it is really top class.”

He said this will be the team’s first international trip since the summer of 2019. “I’m sure it will be worth the wait, really,” he said.

Soccer NB executive director Younes Bouida said in an interview that the selection process for New Brunswick’s team was still underway.

“Doing the selection process, our plan is to have three camps to prepare for that game. And (the players) are just keen and excited and they want to show that there is talent in New Brunswick and they deserve to be seen,” he said.

Like Di Donato, he’s hoping this event will be a stepping stone to an eventual professional team for Moncton.

“I think soccer in particular is a vehicle for integration for newcomers. I think most of the newcomers are passionate about the game. For them to come and see soccer here like they used to, it will help them have fun and settle really well.”

