Stay cool and hydrated: City of Vancouver lays out response plan for hot weather

Send this page to someone via email

With the hot weather arriving for Metro Vancouver over the next few days, the City of Vancouver is taking steps to make sure cooling opportunities are available for residents.

The city said it will be operating cooling centres in community centres and libraries as well as offering more access to drinking water at fountains and bottle-filling stations, and staff will be monitoring outdoor spaces for those affected by the heat and looking out for residents who are at risk of heat-related impacts.

Everyone is advised that hot weather can cause illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

If someone is experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, they need to cool down. For anyone experiencing heat stroke, they need to call 911.

4:16 B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns B.C. flood watch: changing weather concerns

Everyone is also advised to spend time in air-conditioned spaces or visit public cooling centres.

Story continues below advertisement

People should check on family members, neighbours and friends, especially those with chronic, underlying health conditions, including mental health conditions that put them at greater risk; people that may have low income; and people who experience barriers to mobility, the city said.

The City of Vancouver said it is also working with community organizations such as neighbourhood houses, urban Indigenous organizations, peer networks and NPOs to help connect those susceptible to heat to access critical information and support.

This includes identifying opportunities for transportation, wellness checks, distribution of information in multiple languages, and other initiatives to connect people who are disproportionately impacted by heat with key resources.

Billing it as the first hot stretch of summer for the province, Environment Canada says the weather system will first hit eastern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Friday before moving inland.

The only areas not under a special weather statement for hot weather are western Vancouver Island, the Central and North Coast, Haida Gwaii and areas bordering the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

—with files from Doyle Potenteau