Economy

64% say rising gas prices will likely impact Ontario road trip plans: CAA survey

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Rising fuel costs complicate summer travel planning in Saskatchewan' Rising fuel costs complicate summer travel planning in Saskatchewan
RELATED: Rising fuel costs complicate summer travel planning in Saskatchewan – Jun 11, 2022

According to a survey by CAA, 64 per cent of respondents said that the rising fuel prices will likely impact road trip plans this summer.

CAA South Central Ontario said now that gas prices are more than $2 a litre that this is forcing Ontarians to make adjustments and re-think their plans.

The survey found that 76 per cent said they have a road trip planned within the province this year, while 26 per cent said they are heading out of province on a road trip and 23 per cent said they are planning to drive into the U.S.

“While some are limiting the number of trips they take overall or driving shorter distances, some travelers are planning around gas prices, and others are adjusting their budget to accommodate fuel prices during their trip,” CAA said.

Read more: Gas prices likely to keep rising as summer travel season kicks off: economists

“As we transition into summer, there are easy ways to save money on fuel,” CAA said. “This includes controlling speed and limiting hard stopping, avoiding unnecessary idling, and being mindful of your vehicle’s temperature.”

In May, Statistics Canada said customers paid 48 per cent more at the pump than a year earlier as a result of high crude oil prices, caused in turn by supply bottlenecks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a leap in demand prompted by eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The price of gasoline jumped 12 per cent between April and May, the largest one-month price increase since January 2003, the agency said.

— With files from The Canadian Press

