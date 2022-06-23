The Spoons to headline mental health stigma fundraiser with CMHA in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian new wave icons The Spoons will help in the fight against mental health stigma by performing at a fall fundraiser in the city where they got their start, decades ago.

The 1980s band is set to join the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Halton for a gig in Burlington, joining the “The Long Road Back” fundraiser on Sept. 28 at the Performing Arts Centre.

“We are so honoured to return to our home town and be part of this very important night,” frontman Gord Deppe said.

“Our mental health may well be one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic. We’ve seen it affect those around us, from the ones we love to those who have fought hard to keep us safe.”

The CMHA defines mental health stigma as societal disapproval, or when society places shame on people who live with a mental illness, such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Just announced….The Spoons headline CMHA Halton "The Long Road Back" fundraiser @ Burlington Performing Arts Ctr! Sep 28 @ 7:30. Tix $69.50. Huge thanks to @MrTedMichaels & sponsors. Details & tix: https://t.co/S92BkMCdJL @cmhaontario @BurlingtonPAC pic.twitter.com/j9E3Q3uT5t — CMHA Halton (@cmhahalton) June 23, 2022

The September event will be hosted by long-time 900 CHML broadcaster Ted Michaels who has hosted a radio show dealing with mental health, #WellnessWednesdays, since 2014.

Michaels would win a National Champions of Mental Health Award, presented in Ottawa by the Governor General in 2015.

“As someone who suffers from anxiety, I wanted to share my story, because many people suffer in silence and don’t know where to turn,” Michaels said.

“Guests on my show all shared stories of the fear and anxiety that COVID caused, and the problems that remain.”

Michaels and the CMHA say the “The Long Road Back” refers to a return to normalcy and is a reminder that help is out there for those who need it.

“During the pandemic, many people came to experience for themselves, the key challenges of mental health issues, like isolation, loss of purpose, a thinning of social networks and unexplainable feelings,” said Rashaad Vahed, chief executive of CMHA Halton.

Also on the bill in September is singer/songwriter Michelle Titian of the Drive Foundation, an advocate of mental health awareness and solutions.

Titan is touring both as a panellist and performing artist through Europe in August and September to spread the word about recovery and healing through music.

Special guest Marshall Potts is on the bill, featuring songs from The Storm, his latest album.

Tickets are on sale now at $69.50 each and can be purchased at the Burlington Performing Arts Center at 440 Locust St., online, or by phone at 905-681-6000.

