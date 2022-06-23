Menu

Canada

Pope Francis to visit former Alberta residential school during Canada trip: Vatican

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2022 10:28 am
Click to play video: 'Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit' Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit
WATCH: Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’ visit – Jun 1, 2022

The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis’ trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.

The papal visit starts in Edmonton on July 24, ends in Iqaluit on July 29 and is to include both public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.

Read more: Pope Francis will visit residential school during Canada trip to 3 cities: archbishop

The pope is to begin the week visiting the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Alberta with survivors before attending an Indigenous church in downtown Edmonton

The following day, a large mass is planned at Commonwealth Stadium, home of the Edmonton Elks CFL football club.

The pope is then to visit Lac Ste. Anne, site of a large annual pilgrimage.

Click to play video: 'Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says she is disappointed Pope Francis is not coming to Kamloops' Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says she is disappointed Pope Francis is not coming to Kamloops
Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir says she is disappointed Pope Francis is not coming to Kamloops – May 23, 2022

The Pope will then travel to Quebec City for further events and meetings, and will head to Iqaluit before flying back to Rome.

Francis is expected to deliver an apology for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in residential schools.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
