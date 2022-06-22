Shuswap Lake approaching 2018 water level, but expected to peak soon: Regional District

Send this page to someone via email

The water level in Shuswap Lake is expected to approach the dangerously high levels of 2018, when flood advisories were issued for the area.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said current predictions are forecasting the lake to reach 349.1 metres, with the peak expected to take place this coming weekend or early next week.

For comparison, in 2018, Shuswap Lake peaked at 349.141 metres. However, that was well behind 2012, when it peaked at 349.588 metres, and 1972, at 349.660 metres.

The CSRD said Shuswap Lake was at 348.692 metres on Wednesday morning, up 8.4 cm from Tuesday morning, when it was measured at 348.608 metres.

“Forecasted data from two different types of provincial modelling systems are currently suggesting Saturday, June 25, or Sunday, June 26, may see the highest water levels for the year in the Shuswap,” said the CSRD.

View image in full screen A graphic showing previous high water levels in Shuswap Lake from 1972, 2012 and 2018, plus the projected high-water mark for 2022. CSRD

“These forecasts always carry a degree of uncertainty, as they can be affected by many factors including temperature, rainfall and snow-melt rates.”

The Shuswap and most of the North Okanagan are under a flood watch.

A flood watch is when river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed bankfull.

“These predictions are looking at some high numbers with localized flooding already taking place in a few areas of the Shuswap,” said Derek Sutherland, director of the Shuswap’s Emergency Operations Centre.

“There has been the need to close a few parks, for example. But the projections stop short of the severe flooding levels seen in 2012.”

The CSRD says its emergency program is active and has preparations in place should the lake rise higher than expected.

“This is particularly the case in the District of Sicamous, where flooding of downtown areas takes place when the lake reaches the 349.2-metre mark,” said the CSRD. “Additional sandbags, large-scale gabion baskets and a specialized aqua-dam are available for deployment if needed.”

Citizens are asked to use extreme caution around lakes, rivers and creeks. Boaters are also asked to be aware of debris on the lake, and to keep their wakes down when nearing shore.

For the latest flood conditions in B.C., visit the River Forecast Centre.

