2 vehicle crash on Littlewood Drive sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries: Middlesex OPP

Two people were rushed to hospital with serious but not-life threatening injuries Wednesday following a two-vehicle collision along Littlewood Drive just outside of London, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police said.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. along Littlewood Drive between Cook Road and Westel Bourne, just west of the London city limits and the Colonel Talbot Road Hwy. 401 interchange. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Few other details have been provided, but Middlesex OPP said they and members of the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police, London Fire Department, Medavie EMS, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, and Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police responded to the scene.

“It’s a beautiful day, so we’re asking everyone to please make sure that they’re paying attention to their surroundings, focusing 110 per cent on their driving ability, and making sure they get to where they’re going safely, but more importantly, getting safely home to their family members,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter around 4 p.m.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank our call takers and dispatchers and the good Samaritans that stopped, and to the witnesses that have spoken to police to provide some type of description of what actually transpired here.”

Littlewood Drive was closed in the area as of 4 p.m. and was expected to remain closed for at least another 60 to 90 minutes, Sanchuk said.

Emergency crews on scene of a two vehicle MVC at the intersection of Littlewoods Dr & Cook Rd. Extrication underway. Unknown injuries. Working with @MLPS911 @OPP_WR Please avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/pltYRjTb0g — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) June 22, 2022