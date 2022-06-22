Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, oilsands executives in U.S. capital to rehabilitate Canada’s energy image

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 11:37 am
Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced the rules for an Oct. 6 contest to choose a new leader and premier of Alberta. Jason Kenney said last month he would step down after receiving 51.4 per cent support in a leadership review. Kenney, shown here in Calgary on Friday, May 20, 2022, has said he will stay on until a new leader is chosen to maintain continuity and stability in government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Alberta’s United Conservative Party has announced the rules for an Oct. 6 contest to choose a new leader and premier of Alberta. Jason Kenney said last month he would step down after receiving 51.4 per cent support in a leadership review. Kenney, shown here in Calgary on Friday, May 20, 2022, has said he will stay on until a new leader is chosen to maintain continuity and stability in government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntoshTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and oilsands industry executives are in the U.S. capital as part of a fresh push to rehabilitate the public image of Canada’s fossil fuels.

At the core of the effort is the Pathways Alliance, a coalition of oilsands producers that hopes to eliminate the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Read more: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in Washington to talk North American energy security

The alliance is proposing a multibillion-dollar carbon capture and storage project that would store harmful emissions deep in the Prairies to keep them out of the atmosphere.

Senior adviser Mark Cameron says that for too long, outsiders and critics have been allowed to tell the story of the oilsands industry, including in the U.S.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Energy top of mind as Alberta premier heads to Washington' Energy top of mind as Alberta premier heads to Washington
Energy top of mind as Alberta premier heads to Washington – May 13, 2022

Rhona DelFrari, Cenovus Energy’s chief sustainability officer, says the goal is to convince members of Congress that Canadian energy producers are serious about eliminating their carbon footprint.

This week’s meetings come just six weeks after Kenney testified in person before the Senate energy and natural resources committee chaired by West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagJason Kenney tagAlberta Oil tagAlberta oilsands tagGreenhouse Gas Emissions tagAlberta energy tagGHG tagCanada's fossil fuels tagJason Kenney in Washington tagJason Kenney washington trip tagPathways Alliance tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers