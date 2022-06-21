Menu

Canada

Lifeboat accident in Vancouver’s English Bay linked to failed hardware, sling: TSB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 4:08 pm
A scenic view at twilight of Sunset Beach on the West End's waterfront, English Bay, Vancouver, B.C., Sept. 30, 2015. View image in full screen
According to a Transportation Safety Board report, a failed sling is connected to a December 2020 lifeboat accident in English Bay that left two crew members injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

The Transportation Safety Board has concluded its report into an accident involving a lifeboat that dropped from a ship moored in Vancouver’s English Bay, injuring two crew members.

The board’s report says two crew members from the bulk carrier Blue Bosporus were in the lifeboat as part of a free-fall lifeboat drill conducted in December 2020.

They were not buckled in and were seriously hurt when the slings released and the lifeboat plunged 14 metres to the water.

Read more: Inaccurate equipment contributed to risk of collision between 2 planes at Toronto airport: report

The report says hardware on the slings around the lifeboat had weakened over time and the slings were attached to the bulk carrier in a way that concentrated the load on the lifeboat’s rear sling.

The probe also found that there were no orders for a regular review of the slings even though the crew conducted ongoing maintenance of the lifeboats and launching equipment.

The board says the ship’s owner, Apollonia Lines S.A., has replaced the failed equipment, load tested and certified the slings and brackets, and has issued companywide orders for inspections of lifeboats, their related equipment and for lifeboat drills.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
