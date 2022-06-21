Ontario Premier Doug Ford consults with Christine Elliott on new cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is leaning on his former heath minister to decide who should take on the role during a pivotal time for the province’s hospitals.

In a brief interview outside his Queen’s Park office, Ford said the process of formulating who should sit at the cabinet table is “the most challenging” part of the position but he’s consulting with Christine Elliott on who should receive the top post.

“I consulted with Christine,” Ford said. “She’s the most important person because she held that role for four years and I’m taking her advice.”

Sources told Global News the premier has been considering Sylvia Jones, Prabmeet Sarkaria and Steve Clark as potential successors to oversee the $75-billion portfolio — but highlighted the value of keeping the ministry together as opposed to breaking it off into pieces.

Ford, however, signaled that not everyone in his caucus will be pleased with the results owing to the larger number of MPPs elected under the Progressive Conservative banner.

“You have 83 very, very qualified people and some will be on cabinet and some may not,” Ford told journalists Tuesday as he gets set for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

While Ford prepares to unveil his cabinet, newly-elected and re-elected MPPs are also getting ready for the mass swearing-in ceremony this week to prepare for the return of the legislature.

Ford confirmed politicians will be returning to the legislature for a summer sitting, allowing the government to re-introduce and pass the provincial budget.

