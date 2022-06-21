Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Indigenous science conference brings more than 300 researchers to Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Indigenous science and post-secondary education' Indigenous science and post-secondary education
University of Manitoba professor Myrle Ballard talks about the importance of Indigenous science in western education, and how it can help to develop a better understanding of the planet and environment.

The University of Manitoba hosted researchers from across North America last week as part of the first-ever Turtle Island Indigenous Science Conference — an event highlighting the work of Indigenous academics who say they’re ready to show their research to the world.

Myrle Ballard, university professor and Environment Canada’s Indigenous science director, told 680 CJOB that Indigenous-led research has been very strong at the university for years now, but the conference awarded an opportunity for leaders in their respective fields to network and learn from each other.

“We had more than 300 people participating from across Canada and the U.S. — from government and academic institutions across the continent,” Ballard said.

“It was very enriching and very informative.”

Read more: Manitoba launches new guidelines to incorporate Indigenous knowledge in classrooms

Story continues below advertisement

Ballard said the knowledge at the conference was culturally focused, and that language-based research, for example, is a way to help people have a deeper understanding of issues that isn’t possible through traditional academic methods.

Trending Stories

“We had sessions regarding the science embedded in language and we had sessions on STEM,” she said.

“We had Indigenous academics who spoke about their research.”

Among the presentations was Ballard’s own work: a look into the reconciliation efforts with those who were evacuated from Lake St. Martin First Nation over a decade ago, after the province diverted flood waters to the lake to protect agricultural and other properties.

Story continues below advertisement

“My research is about reconciling land with the Lake St. Martin evacuees — the ones that were evacuated in 2011 — and to bring healing to them through land-based projects.”

Click to play video: 'University College of the North working to preserve culture, heritage, and language' University College of the North working to preserve culture, heritage, and language
University College of the North working to preserve culture, heritage, and language – Apr 28, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagUniversity of Manitoba tagScience tagSTEM tagIndigenous Languages tagMyrle Ballard tagTurtle Island Indigenous Science Conference tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers