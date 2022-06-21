Menu

Canada

Quebec extends state of emergency in Saguenay because of landslide threat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 12:46 pm
A building lies at the bottom of a landslide which destroyed a house and forced 77 residences to be evacuated, Monday, June 20, 2022 in Saguenay, Que. View image in full screen
A building lies at the bottom of a landslide which destroyed a house and forced 77 residences to be evacuated, Monday, June 20, 2022 in Saguenay, Que. HO/The Canadian Press

Quebec is extending a state of emergency in a city north of Quebec City where a neighbourhood is threatened by landslides.

Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault tweeted late Monday that she signed a decree allowing Saguenay to extend a state of emergency in the La Baie district, part of which was evacuated over the weekend.

A city official has said that the affected area remains unstable and other landslides are “imminent and inevitable.”

Read more: Another landslide in Saguenay ‘inevitable’ after 187 forced from homes: city

The state of emergency declaration, which is renewable every five days, will allow the City of Saguenay to take decisions more quickly regarding matters such as tendering contracts, requisitioning property and redirecting traffic.

On Monday, authorities reported that about 187 residents had been relocated from their homes in the neighbourhood after a landslide destroyed a house. The city first declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Quebec Premier François Legault has announced he will visit the affected area, about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City, on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide' About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide
About 80 families evacuated north of Quebec City over risk of landslide
© 2022 The Canadian Press
