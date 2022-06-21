Man arrested for holding 2 hikers at gunpoint, putting ‘leash’ on woman

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested in Colorado on Friday after he allegedly held a married couple at gunpoint while they were hiking and put a nylon “leash” on the wife.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man who was identified as Kerry Endsley, 73, has a history of harassing the woman.

On Friday morning, Jefferson County deputies responded to a 911 call that came in from a hiker who said he was actively witnessing two people being held at gunpoint on a trail, according to a news release.

When the deputies arrived a few minutes after the call, they located the two victims, a husband and wife, who had managed to escape their captor unharmed.

The deputies found the suspect a short distance away and Endsley pulled a weapon, which police later learned was a stun gun, on the officers. One of the deputies shot at Endsley but missed and the second officer deployed his taser, hitting the man. Endsley was taken into police custody and transported to a local hospital.

After interviewing the victims of the kidnapping, investigators learned that the married couple were ambushed by the man, who was kneeling and tying his shoes, after they approached him on the trail.

As the pair walked by, the man pulled out his handgun and ordered the woman to the ground. According to the press release, the suspect “put a nylon leash around her neck.”

The man ordered the two victims to come with him and, at one point, the husband was able to take the gun from their abductor and the pair fled.

During the ordeal, the victims both eventually recognized the suspect as Endsley, who had “altered his physical appearance and disguised himself,” officers said.

The woman has an active restraining order against Endsley and the sheriff’s office said there are police reports that reflect Endsley’s history of harassment against her.

Officers charged Endsley with second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing and violation of a restraining order.

His bail was set for US$500,000 but he remains in Jefferson County Jail, NBC reported.