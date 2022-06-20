Search underway for missing Calgary man in Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway, say West Kelowna RCMP, for a Calgary resident who jumped into Okanagan Lake during the weekend and didn’t resurface.

RCMP say the 34-year-old man, Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji, jumped into the lake near Squally Point, south of Rattlesnake Island, on Saturday afternoon, around 3:45 p.m.

Police added that Adedeji and five friends were vacationing from Calgary, and that the West Kelowna RCMP boat team, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and West Kelowna Fire Rescue quickly responded to the call for help.

“Despite their efforts, searchers were unable to locate Mr. Adedeji,” said police. “The search for Mr. Adedeji is still ongoing.”

