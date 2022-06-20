Menu

Economy

Union says Stellantis vaccine mandate to in Brampton, Windsor end after arbitrator ruling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: '$5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Canada’s motor city' $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be built in Canada’s motor city
WATCH ABOVE: As demand surges for electric vehicles, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution are now planning to build a battery plant in Windsor, Ontario. Mike Drolet explains what this could mean for Canada – Mar 23, 2022

WINDSOR, Ont. — Unifor Local 444 says an arbitrator has ruled that Stellantis Canada’s mandatory vaccine policy will have to end.

The union representing workers at the automaker’s Windsor and Brampton, Ont. plants had challenged the mandate that Stellantis announced on Oct. 15, 2021.

It says that while the arbitrator ruled the policy was reasonable when put in place, and remains reasonable, new variants of COVID-19 and other factors make the policy unreasonable as of June 25.

Read more: Ontario, feds to invest over $1B to help Stellantis re-tool, modernize Brampton, Windsor plants

Local president Dave Cassidy said in a video message to members that the union would be working with the company on a return to work plan for those who have not been able to work because they had not been vaccinated.

Stellantis spokeswoman LouAnn Gosselin said in a statement that the company was pleased that the arbitrator decided the vaccine policy is reasonable.

She says the company takes seriously its obligation to provide a safe working environment for its more than 9,000 employees in Canada and is carefully reviewing the decision before deciding next steps.

Unifor represents around 315,000 workers in a range of industries across the country, including some at Global News.

— with files from Global News

© 2022 The Canadian Press
