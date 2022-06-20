Menu

Canada

Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia paramedics say more active shooter training needed following mass shooting' Nova Scotia paramedics say more active shooter training needed following mass shooting
It’s been more than two years since the Nova Scotia mass shooting, but paramedics still don’t feel prepared to respond to critical incidents, according to their union. The concerns are being raised after first-responding paramedics in Portapique spoke out at the public inquiry earlier this week, saying their safety was compromised. Graeme Benjamin reports.

Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.

The decision today from the commissioners of a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting reverses their previous decision to shield the videos from publication.

Read more: RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of Nova Scotia mass shooting

The five videos from various security cameras at an Irving Big Stop gas station in Enfield, N.S. were recorded when RCMP officers killed the gunman, ending a 13-hour rampage that claimed 22 lives.

The decision says some videos show the perpetrator being fatally shot and then taken out of the stolen car he was driving, and others show the car windows shattering as they’re hit by bullets fired by two RCMP officers at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the videos will be posted to the Mass Casualty Commission’s website with a warning about what they depict.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP emergency alert policy in place nearly two years after N.S. shooting spree

The commissioners say they initially decided to post only stills from the footage because of its potential to re-traumatize those affected by the mass hooting, but several media outlets challenged the decision.

“We urge the public to bear in mind that every time the photographs and videos associated with the mass casualty are discussed or reported upon in a public forum, the people depicted, and their families, are affected, and for some it is retraumatizing,” the decision says.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagnova scotia shooting tagnova scotia mass shooting tagMass Casualty Commission tagNova Scotia Shooting Inquiry tagMass Shooting Inquiry tagNS shooting inquiry tagshooting inquiry tag

