Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Newmarket man arrested after girl, 12, allegedly sexually assaulted at restaurant in Aurora

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:25 pm
Officers said 82-year-old Mir Mirzai from Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault and interference of a person under 16-years-old. (York Regional Police / Handout).
Officers said 82-year-old Mir Mirzai from Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault and interference of a person under 16-years-old. (York Regional Police / Handout).

An 82-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Aurora, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on June 16 at around 6:40 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was at a restaurant in the Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said she went to the washroom where she was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after girl, 12, sexually assaulted at restaurant in Aurora

According to police, officers received information that the suspect was seen walking in the Woodland Hills Labyrinth Park area in Newmarket on June 18 at around 9:40 a.m.

Police said officers located the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 82-year-old Mir Mirzai from Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault and interference of a person under 16-years-old.

Any witnesses or other victims are urged to contact police.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagSexual Assault tagYork Regional Police tagAurora tagYRP tagBayview Avenue tagSex Assault Investigation tagGirl sexually assaulted tagaurora restaurant assault tagearl stewart drive tagnewmarket man charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers