Newmarket man arrested after girl, 12, allegedly sexually assaulted at restaurant in Aurora

Send this page to someone via email

An 82-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Aurora, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on June 16 at around 6:40 p.m., a 12-year-old girl was at a restaurant in the Earl Stewart Drive and Bayview Avenue area.

Police said she went to the washroom where she was reportedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

According to police, officers received information that the suspect was seen walking in the Woodland Hills Labyrinth Park area in Newmarket on June 18 at around 9:40 a.m.

Police said officers located the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 82-year-old Mir Mirzai from Newmarket has been charged with sexual assault and interference of a person under 16-years-old.

Any witnesses or other victims are urged to contact police.