Warnings issued for Hamilton as 2-day heat event to bring hot and humid air

A two-day heat event set to put humidex values in the upper 30s in Hamilton and Niagara Region has prompted Environment Canada and Hamilton’s medical officer of health to issue warnings.

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is calling for highs of 32 C each day with humidex values tracking at around 40 for both days.

“Hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category,” Environment Canada said in a statement on Monday.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

Evening temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night are anticipated to be in the low 20s.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says a warm front coming from the London area is likely to not only bring the heat Tuesday but afternoon showers and storms as well.

“Wednesday will be another muggy one with the humidex above 40 C, and a slight chance of more afternoon showers and storms,” Farnell said.

“We’ll get 31 C on Wednesday, 27 C on Thursday and then a beautiful stretch of weather through the first half of the weekend.”

Hamilton has activated a number of “cool places” during the heat event that can be identified by a “Cool Down Here” sign at the entrance. A list of the locations can be seen on the city’s website.

Recommendations include drinking plenty of water, limiting activities, dressing to protect from the heat, never leaving children or pets alone in closed vehicles, and checking on neighbours, family and friends.

Other advice includes regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place for outdoor workers, not leaving pets in a parked vehicle, and eating cool, light meals.

Temperatures are expected to be more comfortable for the weekend with sunshine and highs of 25 C expected.

